1 shot, 1 detained after gunfire erupts in St. Marys apartment complex

ST. MARYS, Georgia — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Marys.

The shooting happened at Cumberland Oaks Apartments at about 2:08 p.m., according to the St. Marys Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the right shoulder, police said. First responders took him to the hospital, however, police did not say how severe the man's injuries were.