1 shot, 1 detained after gunfire erupts in St. Marys apartment complex

ST. MARYS, Georgia — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Marys.
The shooting happened at Cumberland Oaks Apartments at about 2:08 p.m., according to the St. Marys Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the right shoulder, police said. First responders took him to the hospital, however, police did not say how severe the man's injuries were.
So far, police have detained a person of interest in the shooting for further investigation.