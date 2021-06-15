Teen charged with shooting, killing 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside

The teen involved was arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting incident that led to the death of another teen.

The teen involved was arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. First Coast News is not naming the teen arrested or the teen that died due to their ages.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, on June 8, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of West Beaver Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.