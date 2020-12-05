St. Augustine's July 4th fireworks are up in the air

Monday night, the city commission decided to cancel the 4th of July fireworks; however, that may not be the final decision.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Many cities are looking ahead at the 4th of July and wondering if they should continue with their fireworks plans.

St. Augustine is one of them.

Monday night, the city commission decided to cancel the 4th of July fireworks; however, that may not be the final decision.

The 4th of July in St. Augustine is the single busiest day of the year for the old city.

Monday night, City Manager John Regan advised the city commission to cancel the fireworks because he said his staff had told him that three nearby cities canceled their fireworks.

And so commissioners did indeed cancel the July 4th fireworks, partly fearing an influx of people from those cities.

However Tuesday, Regan learned his report to the city commission was not altogether correct.

He told First Coast News Tuesday, "What I learned today is that the information I presented on two of our three neighboring cities was not technically accurate."

Regan had told the commission that Flagler Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and Daytona Beach were all canceling fireworks. Actually, Monday he learned that only Flagler Beach has canceled. The decisions are still pending in Jax Beach and Daytona Beach.

So what now for St. Augustine?

"I’d like to revisit this with city commissioners at the end of May," Regan said.

He said that means the city is in a wait-and-see mode for now.

Business owners and other locals had mixed reviews of the initial decision to cancel the fireworks.

"I was disheartened because that’s the highlight of the summer," Colleen Messner said. She owns the St. Augustine Spice and Tea Exchange. However disappointed, she -- like many others -- said they understood the decision and considered it wise.

For now, Regan said the City of St. Augustine will wait until the end of May to make a final decision about fireworks, in order to see what the governor says and what other cities do.