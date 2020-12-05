Drive-in movie experience opens in St. Augustine

Epic Theaters is now showing two movies a night in the theater parking lot.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting movie theaters along the First Coast, one theater in St. Augustine is getting creative by opening up a drive-in movie experience.

Epic Theaters of St. Augustine announced on Facebook that its drive-in setup, which was installed in the theater parking lot, opened on May 11.

The theater plans to run two shows per night starting at 8 p.m. It will cost $20 per car per show, but if guests who want to catch the second movie can pay an additional $10 at the box office.

"Because there are no new movies being released right now, we are excited to offer some of the all-time classic titles, and a few recent hits," the theater said on Facebook.

The movies will be projected on the west wall of the theater building, with the theater planning to show two show features per night.

The sound will be transmitted through your FM radio.

And the best part? The theater says the refreshment stand will be open so you can enjoy yummy popcorn while watching your favorite flick.