Auf Wiedersehen: After 16 years, German Schnitzel Haus restaurant abruptly closes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A longtime Jacksonville restaurant showcasing authentic German cuisine has abruptly closed.

German Schnitzel Haus, 13245 Atlantic Blvd., announced its closure after 16 years in business. The restaurant posted the announcement Tuesday afternoon on its website and on Instagram.

The owners couldn't be reached for comment. No one answered the restaurant telephone, which had a recording asking callers to leave a message.

The restaurant thanked its customers and staff in the announcement.

"With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, German Schnitzel Haus is closing. During that time we have had the great pleasure of serving our lovely customers many of whom have become great friends. We have also been blessed with wonderful employees …Thanks to all for your longstanding support," the Instagram post said.

German Schnitzel Haus was known for its classic German dishes such as pork, veal or chicken schnitzels, sauerbraten, bratwurst platter, and rindsrouladen, which is thinly sliced beef filled with mustard, onions, pickle, asparagus and bacon then rolled up and cooked.