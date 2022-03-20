Hey, foodies, Looking for a new wings spot? Check out Duval Wings

The newly opened Duval Wings at 3000 Dunn Ave. is living up to its name.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!

Looking for a new wings spot? First Coast Foodies has got you covered.

Here's an example of how good the wings are Duval Wings. Everyone inside did not put their wings down during their entire interviews. They're that good.

The newly opened Duval Wings at 3000 Dunn Avenue is living up to its name.

"It's a great place and the food is dynamite," said employee Kristie Alex.



"This is what caught my eye, it says 'the best wings in Jacksonville,'" said one man chowing down inside. "And guess what? They're correct! It's good."

They may be a wings shop, but Duval Wings has more than just wings.



"The great thing about it is we cater to everyone and we have different types of food," said Alex. "We have shrimp, we have grilled chicken. We have combos, shrimp and chicken combos. It's like the one stop shop."



But hey, we know you're going for the wings. Here are some of their favorites.



"Lemon pepper, Cajun and sweet and tangy," Alex said. "They have their own special sauce which is sweet and wild."

Don't forget about dessert!

"It's crazy, the kids love the ice cream," said Alex. "We're not ice cream shop, but we do sell ice cream and the kids love the ice cream and the smoothies."

The adults love the smoothies too.



"I get the ginger smoothie," one woman said, pointing to her empty cup. "As you can tell it's gone already but it's really good."



Duval Wings prides itself on being a family spot.



"We do birthday parties for kids and grownups," Alex said. "I'm pregnant with child, I'm gonna do my baby shower here."

It's a great day to eat some chicken wings!