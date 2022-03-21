McDonald's bringing back its discontinued Szechuan sauce for limited time

"Szechuan. Sauce. Is. Coming. Back. In. Just. Ten. Days," McDonald's texted customers. "We're dropping Szechuan Sauce nationwide exclusively on the McDonald's App!"

"Rick and Morty" fans rejoice: McDonald's is bringing back "that Mulan McNuggets sauce" for a limited time later this month.

McDonald's announced the drop in a text message marketing campaign Monday. Users who opted in to receive SMS messages from the fast food chain received a text with the details.

"hey, u there?" the message says. "i have a secret ... Szechuan. Sauce. Is. Coming. Back. In. Just. Ten. Days. i repeat we're dropping Szechuan Sauce nationwide exclusively on the McDonald's App next week ‼️"

The iconic sauce has a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes, according to a McDonald's news release. It has only returned three times since its debut in 1998, when it was rolled out to promote Disney's "Mulan."

Starting March 31, fans can get the sauce only by using the McDonald's App. Customers will be able to get the sauce for free as a dipping sauce for Chicken McNuggets, or they can choose to purchase up to five sauces a la carte, the release says.

hi from Szechuan Sauce, say it back pic.twitter.com/JkEUM36Oi9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 21, 2022

The sauce became something of a cultural phenomenon thanks to the adults-only cartoon "Rick and Morty." In the first episode of the third season, "The Rickshank Rickdemption," the sci-fi series' title character Rick Sanchez maniacally rants to his grandson Morty that the sauce is "what this is all about ... I'm not driven by avenging my dead family, Morty. That was fake. I'm driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty."

The sauce's feature in the series sent a ripple of demand throughout the show's fans that spilled over into the Twitterverse. McDonald's complied with the demand, re-releasing the discontinued sauce in October 2017 and again in February 2018.