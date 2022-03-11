Intuition Ale Works will debut new brew to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts

"Joining the Brew For Ukraine movement is a small but very symbolic way that we can stand with them.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Intuition Ale Works will offer a Belgianstyle Tripel called “Hey Putin, Go F*ck Yourself!" in April to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.

This special addition to Intuition is a part of an international project called "Brew for Ukraine" that was launched by the Pravda Brewery in Lviv.

The Ukrainian brewery began "hand-bottling" Molotov Cocktails instead of brew i ng beer shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Pravda's owner, Yuri Zastavny, then reached out to the international brewing community for help. Soon, the "Brew for Ukraine" project had spread around the world. Zastavny shared some of Pravda's recipes and asked that the participating breweries make them and donate proceeds to relief efforts.

Intuition's owner and founder, Ben Davis, was moved by Zastavny's efforts.

“To see Yuri, a fellow craft brewer, speak out publicly at great risk to himself demonstrates the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people," Davis said. “Joining the Brew For Ukraine movement is a small but very symbolic way that we can stand with them.”

Intuition will be brewing their own take on the beer "Syla" to show solidarity and help raise money for those impacted by Russia's invasion.

"The title [of the beer] is provocative, especially by Intuition’s normal standards” said Intuition’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Lange. “But we wanted to capture the anger and frustration that a lot of people have about this unprovoked invasion.”

“Hey Putin, Go F*ck Yourself!” or 'HPGFY' is an 8.5% ABV Belgian-style Tripel brewed with coriander and black pepper, formulated from a recipe supplied by Pravda, according to Intuition.