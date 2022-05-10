x
Old Bay seasoning plus Goldfish crackers equals sales

Goldfish manufacturer Pepperidge Farms and McCormick & Co., makers of Old Bay, combined to create a limited edition summer snack. They sold out. Quick.
Spices and seasonings maker McCormick & Company released a limited edition Old Bay seasoned Goldfish crackers. They sold out in nine hours.

BALTIMORE — What happens when you combine Old Bay seasoning and Goldfish crackers?

Sales.

Goldfish manufacturer Pepperidge Farms and McCormick & Co., makers of Old Bay combined to create the limited edition summer snack.

Consumers were able to purchase the seasoned crackers online Monday and they sold out in nine hours.

Don't fret. They're making more. McCormick posted the following message on its website:

We are o-fish-ally sold out of OLD BAY Goldfish here at Shop McCormick! But don't worry - this limited flavor is rolling out to retailers nationwide. Check back here in a few days to see where OLD BAY Goldfish are available.

