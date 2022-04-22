'Shark Tank' winner Cousins Maine Lobster closes Neptune Beach restaurant

The business opened in July 2018. A sign was posted on the door about two weeks ago saying the restaurant is closed.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Cousins Maine Lobster in Neptune Beach is closed "until further notice" the business posted on its Facebook page Thursday. The restaurant, 630 Atlantic Blvd., posted a sign on its front door about two weeks ago stating it's closed. At that time, a post on Yelp said Cousins was closed temporarily and would reopen April 18.

The date on Yelp was pushed back twice and on Friday stated the eatery would reopen May 6.

Google's business listing says Cousins Maine Lobster is "permanently closed."

First Coast Foodies has reached out to the business and has not yet heard back.

Cousins posted the following message on its Facebook page Thursday:

"Unfortunately, we will be temporarily closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and will be sure to update you with information as it becomes available. Thanks for your patience."

There were over 80 comments on the post early Friday evening. The first commenter noted Google's listing on the business.

"Google Business Listing states ‘Permanently Closed’ - hope not but something is not right here ... and more than just an inconvenience. .. Google Business Listing doesn’t throw a ‘permanently closed’ on a whim. I am so sorry to see this as my wife and I loved going to CML."

Cousins Maine Lobster originally started in 2012 in Los Angeles as a passion project between cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, who are both from Maine. The two later appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" where they partnered with shark Barbara Cocoran.