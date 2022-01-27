Here's how to get free cake on National Chocolate Cake Day

Chili's is celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day by giving away 27,000 molten chocolate cakes to customers who sign up for the restaurant's rewards program.

What's better than biting into a decadent, rich slice of chocolate cake? Not having to pay for it!

New members who sign up for My Chili's Rewards on Jan. 27 through Feb. 3 will have a free molten chocolate cake added to their account within 24 hours, which will be available to redeem within 30 days or while supplies last. Existing members can earn a free cake with the purchase of an entree on Jan. 27.