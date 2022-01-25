Burrito Gallery, Firehouse Subs and Southern Grounds coming to Jacksonville International Airport

All three restaurants will commence construction in 2022 with planned openings in 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You'll soon have some new options for food at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a new food and beverage lease agreement Monday between the JAA and HMSHost for three local restaurants to open up shop at JIA.

Burrito Gallery, Firehouse Subs and Southern Grounds will offer travelers a wide variety of food choices and beverages to help keep them energized while traveling.

Burrito Gallery will be located post-security near Gate A3. The quick-serve, 849-square-foot restaurant will offer a streamlined menu of its signature items.

Firehouse Subs will operate a 868-square-foot location located post-security near Gate C3. Firehouse will offer both hot and cold specialty sandwiches.

As part of this new lease agreement, Southern Grounds, which opens its first location on Concourse A next month, will now open a second location in the pre-security center court area. The bar and restaurant will be approximately 1,789 square feet and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menu offerings, full-service bar and a café experience that can seat up to 50 guests.

“JAX is often the first and last impression a traveler has of Northeast Florida, so we want dining options to be representative of the community,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “These three brands are some of Jacksonville’s most recognizable and will provide the airport with much-needed local flavor.”

