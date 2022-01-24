Popular Tex-Mex restaurant opening second location in Atlantic Beach

It's been a community staple for ages, known for it's free salsa bar and healthy spin on Mexican favorites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is unrelated)

A popular TexMex restaurant in Jacksonville Beach opening up a new location right down the road.

Sierra Grille is opening at 1021 Atlantic Boulevard, and management says that they're ready for this new chapter.

"We are excited to bring our Fast-Fresh-TexMex restaurant to Atlantic Beach," said the restaurant on Facebook. "Our new location will be located at 1021 Atlantic Blvd, and we can't wait to open our doors in a few months and join the Atlantic Beach community!"

Sierra Grille's first location is in South Jacksonville Beach, adjacent to the Target, on Marsh Landing Parkway.

It's been a community staple for ages, known for it's free salsa bar and healthy spin on Mexican favorites.