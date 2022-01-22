TSAo·CAA bubble tea bar opening Neptune Beach, Jacksonville, St. Augustine locations

TSAō·CAA is opening in the former Neptune Beach GameStop location on Third Street. The restaurant specializes in fresh brewed tea.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — If you're a fan of fresh brewed tea, here's a place you may want to try. Crews are putting the finishing touches on a new TSAō·CAA in the former Neptune Beach GameStop location at 255 Third St.

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based bubble tea bar specializes in all things tea. Among the chain's best sellers are fresh brewed tea, bubble tea, fruit tea and mixed tea. The eatery also has food items, such as fried chicken and egg waffles.

Owners of the new restaurant currently operate a TSAō·CAA in Jacksonville at 10150 Beach Blvd.