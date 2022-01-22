TSAo·CAA bubble tea bar opening Neptune Beach, Jacksonville, St. Augustine locations

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — If you're a fan of fresh brewed tea, here's a place you may want to try. Crews are putting the finishing touches on a new TSAō·CAA in the former Neptune Beach GameStop location at 255 Third St.
The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based bubble tea bar specializes in all things tea. Among the chain's best sellers are fresh brewed tea, bubble tea, fruit tea and mixed tea. The eatery also has food items, such as fried chicken and egg waffles.
Owners of the new restaurant currently operate a TSAō·CAA in Jacksonville at 10150 Beach Blvd.
According to its website, the chain operates 27 eateries most of which are in the North East. TSAō·CAA's website also says new location are coming soon to Jacksonville at 10991 San Jose Blvd. and St. Augustine at 1944-1976 US HWY1S.