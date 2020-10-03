Does your favorite brewery have what it takes? It will be a battle of the brews in the second annual First Coast Breweries Bracket Challenge.

Presented by First Coast Brews, this bracket challenge has squared up 48 of your favorite breweries, taprooms and pubs against each other in a competition to end all competitions.

Prepare yourselves because in this challenge friends will be lost, hops will fly, neighborhood rivalries will emerge and beer will be drank. There will be tears, there will be smiles, but most importantly there will be fun!

THE ROUNDS: Each round will run from Monday at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The first voting link will go LIVE on March 16, you'll find that on this page when the time comes.

Round #1 - March 16 – 22.

Round #2 - March 23 – 29.

Round #3 - March 18 – 24.

Round #4 - March 30 – April 5.

Round #5 - April 5 – 10 at 5 p.m.

The final round will be a bit different as it will be shorter than all the other weeks, ending on Friday, April 12. On that Friday, voting will end at 5 p.m. with a winner to be announced at a special First Coast Brews announcement party benefiting the charity of the winner's choice. Sound fun? We sure hope so!

Vote early and often for your favorite brewery and share the link to help rally voters. You can vote once per day.

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS

Intuition vs. River City Brewing

Pinglehead Brewing vs. Bottlenose Brewing

Strings Sports Brewery v.s. Auggie’s Draft Room

Engine 15 Brewing v.s. Blind Rabbit Brewing

Brewz v.s. Marah Brewing Company

Ancient City Brewing v.s. Georgia Beer Company

Bold City Brewing v.s. Green Room Brewing

Fishweir vs. Ruby Beach

Aardwolf v.s. Bog Brewing

Amelia Tavern v.s. Seven Bridge Grille & Brewery

Really Good Beer Stop v.s. 9. Brewz N Dawgz

Crooked Rooster v.s. SJ Brewing

Lemonstreet Brewing v.s. Main & Six Brewing

Southern Swells Brewing v.s. BJ’s Restaurant

9 Zero Pour v.s. Ragtime Tavern

Dog Rose Brewing v.s. Alewife Bottle Shop

Moonrise Brewing v.s. Keg and Coin

Wicked Barley v.s. Hoptinger

Hyperion Brewing v.s. Tabula Rasa Brewing

Veterans United Craft Brewery v.s. Reve Brewing

Brackish Beer Co. v.s Legacy Ale Works

Beer:30 v.s. Jax Craft Beer

Hop Soul Brewing v.s. Old Coast Ales

Halpatter Brewing v.s Kickbacks Gastropub

FAQ's

Last year there were some issues with being able to vote multiple times a day, how will it be different this year?

We're using a new system! This year we're using Aptivada which is a software that only allows one vote per day, per IP address. This will help combat some of the issues we had last year.

What does the winner get?

High fives and handshakes. Plus a party thrown in their honor and a cool trophy.

Who decides how the breweries are matched up?

It's random, for the MOST part. It would be totally unfair to match up a powerhouse brewery against a brewery that's much smaller in comparison during the first round. After the first round though, all bets are off!

This bracket is unfair! I don't like the matchups, it's totally biased and you guys are the worst.

We've taken extra precautions to make this as fair as possible, but the reality is that not everyone is going to be happy. Remember this bracket is just for fun so relax homie, have a beer.

