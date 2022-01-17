Man found shot dead inside Brentwood home

Police say when they arrived, they say the door to the home at 69 West 32nd Street was wide open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help after a man was found shot dead inside a home in Brentwood Sunday night.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call about someone getting shot at 69 West 32nd Street. When they arrived, they say the door to the home was wide open.

Officers stated that police were there, but when no one responded, they went inside and found a man with "at least one" fatal gunshot wound. They're still working to identify him and are talking to witnesses. There's no word on a suspect.

This location is a two-minute drive from where one person was killed, and two others were shot the night before on Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also give your tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.