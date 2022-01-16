Northside Jacksonville shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

According to police, all three victims were between their late-teens to early-twenties.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday night on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a shots fired call in the 4100 block of Brentwood Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found one person in the road dead from a gunshot wound, JSO says. There were two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

According to police, all three victims were between their late-teens to early-twenties.

No one has been arrested.

JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the shooting. Investigators canvassed the area for possible witnesses.