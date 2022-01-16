Northside Jacksonville shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday night on Jacksonville's Northside.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a shots fired call in the 4100 block of Brentwood Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found one person in the road dead from a gunshot wound, JSO says. There were two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
According to police, all three victims were between their late-teens to early-twenties.
No one has been arrested.
JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the shooting. Investigators canvassed the area for possible witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also give your tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.