Clay County authorities investigating deadly shooting in Middleburg

The shooting happened Friday in the 4200 block of Angola Street.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot during a confrontation Friday in Middleburg.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a man went to the 4200 block of Angola Street to confront a group of people gathered in the area.

During the confrontation, the man pointed a gun at the group of people gathered. One of those gathered also pulled a gun and shot the man, the sheriff's office said.

The people at the scene tried to render first aid until first responders arrived on the scene, according to the CCSO. However, the man died from his injuries by the time deputies arrived.

The others involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No one has been arrested.