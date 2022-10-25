RV City opens ahead of Georgia-Florida game, Mayor Lenny Curry addresses contract concerns

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is not concerned or surprised about worries over the future of the game happening in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — RV City is officially open as of Tuesday, and rival team colors are taking over Jacksonville's sports complex.

Festivities are kicking off ahead of the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. More than 50 RVs arrived Tuesday morning to create RV City. More are expected ahead of the game Saturday.

Leaders with the city of Jacksonville held a press conference Tuesday to welcome Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs fans. They gave some tips for this week.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, A. Philip Randolph Boulevard will be shut down around kickoff time Saturday, which is 3:30 p.m. Parking lots open Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and you're asked not to arrive before that. You're also advised to enter the stadium an hour or two early to make sure you don't miss kickoff.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority will have its shuttle, Gameday Xpress, running from 12:30 p.m. until one hour after the game. See pick-up locations here.

There will be six Information & First Aid Zones where fans can go if for help. They will be located in the following places:

Lot P (Veterans Memorial Wall)

Lot X (Service Road entrance)

Babe Ruth Statue

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, corner of APR & Duval Street

Lot E (Outside of RV City)

Met Park (In front of the main gate)

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is not concerned or surprised about worries over the future of the game happening in Jacksonville. He says he will push for it to stay in town, where the economic impact of the game is over $20 million.

"We have an existing contract that goes through 2023 and then has an option to extend," Curry said. "So we secured it a year outside of my tenure in office. I just don't think they want to answer the questions this week."