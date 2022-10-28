Get your spooky donuts for Halloween at this San Marco spot!

Just across the river from the Georgia-Florida game and just in time for Halloween, get ready for Good Dough's spooky treats!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey foodies! The Hallo-weekend is upon us and what's Halloween without some sweets?

A San Marco favorite is making an eyeball and graveyard appetizing by working their magic on donuts. Just across the river from the Georgia-Florida game and just in time for Halloween, get ready for Good Dough's spooky treats!

"Good Dough, if you know anything about us, we like to really get involved with the holidays and all that," said Head Barista Chase Perna. "We got a couple of different, spooky selections."

It may be ghostly... It's real good dough. Bite into a spooky sweet this weekend only at Good Dough on Hendricks Avenue.

"I've got a pumpkin cinnamon sandworm," said Perna. "I've got a Boston cream graveyard donut and I'm also doing a spooky jelly-filled eyeball for any of my horror heads out there. Come through, try it out!"

Pre-order these spooky donuts for Saturday and Sunday or take your chances on getting one in-store. You can also get donuts that satisfy your fall-flavored donut needs.

"I've got a boo-berry lemon ghost donut," Perna said. "I'm also doing a caramel apple bomb as well as all manner of pumpkin donut. I've got pumpkin spiced latte, pumpkin cake cream cheese, pumpkin everything."

The fall donuts will be available until the first week of November. After that, it's time for the next holiday.

"Look out for that turkey donut," Perna said. "I'm sure we'll have something crazy, but no telling yet."

Friday is vegan donuts day. Perna's favorite is the vegan Molly Ringwald, which is made with vegan dough and a raspberry glaze topped with all natural sprinkles.

"My name's Chase, don't forget to tip your barista!" Perna said.

And don't forget to go where the dough is good. Good Dough is at 1636 Hendricks Avenue.

