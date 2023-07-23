Repticon, an event featuring exotic animal expos is returning to Jacksonville

Repticon will return to Jacksonville on Aug. 12 and 13. The event features hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, arachnids and other small exotic animals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students in Duval County looking to put a bow on their summer break before returning back to school the day after, can bring their activities to an end as Repticon: A Walk Among the Wild Things will return to Jacksonville in August.

Repticon is a family-friendly event that brings the world of reptiles and exotic animals in the form of shows to major cities throughout the country, according to a news release. The event last came to Jacksonville in May.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores as breeder-vendors will teach in their field of herpetology.

Repticon is suitable for all ages. Guests can shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, arachnids and other small exotic animals. Additionally, people can buy merchandise, cages, supplies and receive expert advice about caring for their potentially new household member.

The Jacksonville event will take place on two dates, August 12 and 13. On Aug. 12, the show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while on Aug. 13, the show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Furthermore, the event will be held at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair & Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds, located at 510 Fairgrounds Place.