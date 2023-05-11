Repticon, an event featuring exotic animal expos is coming to Jacksonville

Animal lovers, brace yourselves for a fun-filled, two-day event as Repticon is set to hit town next weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you aren't a fan of slithery snakes and scaled creatures, then you may want to stay indoors next weekend. That's because Repticon: A Walk Among the Wild Things will be coming into town for a family-oriented event!

Repticon is an event that brings the world of reptiles and exotic animals in the form of shows to major cities throughout the country. The Jacksonville event will take place on two dates, May 20 and May 21.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores as breeder-vendors will teach in their field of herpetology.

Repticon is suitable for all ages and guests can shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, arachnids and other small exotic animals. Additionally, people can buy merchandise, cages, supplies and receive expert advice about caring for their new household member.

The event will be held at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair & Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.