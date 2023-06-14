Snoop Dogg, Nelly to perform in Jacksonville in celebration of 30-year album anniversary

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Music phenoms hoping for a West Coast vibe on the First Coast should be excited to hear that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be coming to Jacksonville in August, according to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena's Facebook page.

The seven-time platinum selling artist will feature three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Nelly and the Ying Yang Twins during the show.