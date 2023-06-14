x
Snoop Dogg, Nelly to perform in Jacksonville in celebration of 30-year album anniversary

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday.
Credit: AP
FILE - Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg's life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. It will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Music phenoms hoping for a West Coast vibe on the First Coast should be excited to hear that legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg will be coming to Jacksonville in August, according to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena's Facebook page.

The seven-time platinum selling artist will feature three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Nelly and the Ying Yang Twins during the show.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Click here to purchase tickets that will go on sale Thursday.

