List: First day of school dates for counties across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first day of school is right around the corner, don't let it sneak up on you!

As a reminder, parents and guardians can purchase qualifying back-to-school supplies exempt from tax during the 2023-2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. It begins July 24 and extends through Aug. 6.

Here are the first day dates for counties across the First Coast.

Florida

Baker – August 10

Bradford – August 10

Clay – August 10

Columbia – August 10

Duval – August 14

Nassau – August 10

Putnam – August 10

St. Johns – August 10

Union – August 10

Georgia

Brantley – August 2

Camden – August 2

Charlton – August 8

Glynn – August 8

Pierce – August 7

Ware – August 10

