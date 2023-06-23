List: First day of school dates for counties across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first day of school is right around the corner, don't let it sneak up on you!
As a reminder, parents and guardians can purchase qualifying back-to-school supplies exempt from tax during the 2023-2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. It begins July 24 and extends through Aug. 6.
Here are the first day dates for counties across the First Coast.
Florida
- Baker – August 10
- Bradford – August 10
- Clay – August 10
- Columbia – August 10
- Duval – August 14
- Nassau – August 10
- Putnam – August 10
- St. Johns – August 10
- Union – August 10
Georgia
- Brantley – August 2
- Camden – August 2
- Charlton – August 8
- Glynn – August 8
- Pierce – August 7
- Ware – August 10
Do you have a Kindergartener?
Children who are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year are eligible for admission to public kindergarten during that school year. Florida law and board of education rules do not include any provision to waive the age requirement for kindergarten enrollment.