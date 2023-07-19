Sun-Ray Cinema owners want to help keep St. Johns County IMAX alive

The future of the IMAX theater is up in the air as the World Golf Hall of Fame is set to leave in September.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Johns County will be closing its doors in less than two months to move up to North Carolina.

That means questions surround the future of the IMAX Theater attached to it, which features the biggest movie screen in Northeast Florida according to a theater manager.

“Some of the best movie experiences I’ve had have been in this building," said Bill McComb after buying his ticket to see Oppenheimer on an IMAX screen.

When it comes to seeing movies, for Bill McComb, bigger is better.

His days of being wowed by the big screen and surround system is St. Johns County could be numbered.

The World Golf Hall of Fame is moving to Pinehurst, North Carolina, leaving the convention hall and IMAX theater behind.

“I’m not happy, let’s put it that way, because I come to almost every feature film here," said McComb. "This is the way movies should be seen.”

McComb isn’t the only one upset about the idea of Florida’s second biggest screen switching off.

“I like to see my movies in the biggest format possible," said Sun-Ray Cinema Co-owner Shana David-Massett. "A lot of people like to see those movies in the biggest format possible because it takes you in.”

David-Massett told St. Johns County leaders Sun-Ray is interested in doing whatever it can to keep the IMAX Theater alive.

“We’d hate to see this go away, so whatever you’re going to do next, feel free to reach out because we’d like to take this on, and we can take this on," said David-Massett.

St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean says he’s already received 30-40 emails from constituents encouraging the county to work with Sun-Ray.

“I think it would be great if the county were able to establish a relationship with the SunRay over a long term lease," said Dean. "I see no problem at all.”

Dean says he’s hoping to hear from people living in the area about what they’d like to see at the World Golf Hall of Fame and theater when the county takes it over before any decisions are made.

At the moment, there aren’t any plans for either building when the Hall of Fame moves out in just a few weeks.

Whatever the future holds, McComb is hoping somebody will keep playing Hollywood’s biggest movies on the biggest screen around.

“It’s such a blessing to have an IMAX Theater in St. Johns County," said McComb. "I come as often as I can.”

St. Johns County will take over the theater and World Golf Hall of Fame September 1st.