Waves crash along the seawall as St. Augustine begins to flood

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system before downgrading to a tropical storm Thursday morning. Watch live coverage from First Coast News.

As Ian moves across the state, the First Coast is starting to feel the impacts. Weather conditions in St. Augustine are quickly deteriorating and the roads are starting to flood as waves crash along the seawall.

First Coast News meteorologists are keeping an eye on high tide, which is expected around 11 a.m.

The St. Augustine Police Department says pedestrians, first responders and people driving trucks are still able to cross the Bridge of Lions. Officials cite flooding on the east side of the bridge as a reason for this decision.

As the storm moves across the state and exits into the Atlantic, First Coast News Meteorologist Robert Speta said counties along the coast will need to watch for a dangerous storm surge as the storm kicks back into the Atlantic.

"Tropical Storms can still produce a storm surge," Speta said. "Two to four feet along our coastal areas."

High tide isn’t here for 2.5 hrs and the Bayfront in St Augustine is underwater again @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/LGeaxFLq5s — Joe (@tvjoe12) September 29, 2022