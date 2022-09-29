Tropical Storm Ian could still produce dangerous storm surge along the First Coast

First Coast News Meteorologist Robert Speta said counties along the coast will need to watch for a dangerous surge as the storm kicks back into the Atlantic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system. While Ian has now weakened into a Tropical Storm, it's still important to watch for impacts along the First Coast.

As of early Thursday morning, weather conditions in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas have quickly started to deteriorate. St. Augustine and other communities along the coast have reported downed trees and power lines as Tropical Storm Ian brings heavy wind and rain to the area.

As the storm moves across the state and exits into the Atlantic, First Coast News Meteorologist Robert Speta said counties along the coast will need to watch for a dangerous storm surge as the storm kicks back into the Atlantic.

Pretty much all of the First Coast seeing Tropical Storm Strenght Wind Gust at this time. @fcntim pic.twitter.com/aFxPUnLGsy — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) September 29, 2022

"Tropical Storms can still produce a storm surge," Speta said. "Two to four feet along our coastal areas."

One area in particular that the First Coast News weather team is keeping a close eye on is San Marco, an area that is prone to flooding during a regular rain event.

Many residents in the area are still on edge following the devastation that Irma left behind back in 2017.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, First Coast News reporter Destiny McKeiver says there is no flooding in the area yet. McKeiver spoke to one resident who said he came out in the morning just to check the damage.

"When Irma was here, we were probably knee-deep in water right about where we are now," Thomas recalled. "I could barely get down here, it was pretty bad."

Thomas said he was very nervous when he heard Hurricane Ian was headed his way.

"I boarded up my house already," Thomas told First Coast News. "I'll come by every six hours or so, I enjoy doing that."