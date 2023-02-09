x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

President Joe Biden traveling to Florida to survey damage left from Hurricane Idalia

At 4:15 p.m., the president and First Lady Jill Biden will deliver final remarks in Live Oak after receiving a tour of a community impacted by Idalia.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida Saturday to survey and assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Idalia, according to a press release shared with First Coast News.

Here's the following schedule Biden and the First Lady are expected to follow Saturday:

  • Arrive in Gainesville at 1:05 p.m. 
  • Receive an aerial tour of storm-impacted areas en route to Live Oak at 1:20 p.m.
  • At 2 p.m., the president and first lady will arrive in Live Oak
  • At 2:25 p.m., Biden and the first lady will hold a briefing with federal personnel, local officials and first responders on response and recovery efforts after the storm at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, located at 1748 Ohio Ave. S in Live Oak
  • At 3:50 p.m., the president and first lady will tour a community impacted by Hurricane Idalia
  • At 4:15 p.m., the president will deliver final remarks
  • Finally at 6:05 p.m., the president and first lady will depart from Gainesville Regional Airport

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out