President Joe Biden traveling to Florida to survey damage left from Hurricane Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida Saturday to survey and assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Idalia, according to a press release shared with First Coast News.
Here's the following schedule Biden and the First Lady are expected to follow Saturday:
- Arrive in Gainesville at 1:05 p.m.
- Receive an aerial tour of storm-impacted areas en route to Live Oak at 1:20 p.m.
- At 2 p.m., the president and first lady will arrive in Live Oak
- At 2:25 p.m., Biden and the first lady will hold a briefing with federal personnel, local officials and first responders on response and recovery efforts after the storm at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, located at 1748 Ohio Ave. S in Live Oak
- At 3:50 p.m., the president and first lady will tour a community impacted by Hurricane Idalia
- At 4:15 p.m., the president will deliver final remarks
- Finally at 6:05 p.m., the president and first lady will depart from Gainesville Regional Airport