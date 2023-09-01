Live Oak may not have power for 2 weeks. Food distribution efforts are underway.

On Thursday, a line of cars stretched into the distance as residents eagerly awaited hot meals, a simple comfort that many have been deprived of since Idalia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As thousands in Live Oak continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, many residents are facing the daunting reality of living without electricity or running water. However, a glimmer of hope has emerged in the form of food distribution efforts at Suwanee Riverside Elementary School.

For the past several days, Suwanee Riverside Elementary School has become a hub of activity, providing essential support to those affected by the storm. On Thursday, a line of cars stretched into the distance as residents eagerly awaited hot meals, a simple comfort that many have been deprived of since Idalia.

Earlier in the day, residents queued up to receive non-perishable food items and bottled water to take home with them. Among them was Gerald Smith, a father of four, who spoke with us about his family's ordeal.

Smith recounted that he and his family had evacuated to an Airbnb on Tuesday to escape the wrath of Hurricane Idalia, only to return home to a life without power. Faced with this challenging situation, they have been forced to sleep in shelters, and Smith does not expect power to be restored to their home for at least two weeks.

"It's real hard for some people if we didn't have this source…um, it's hard for us too, I mean, as well because we don't have any lights or water, and as you can see, we have water now…some water, and it's just a blessing for everyone," Smith remarked.

Hot meals will continue to be served at Suwanee Riverside Elementary School starting at 7:30 a.m., offering a much-needed reprieve for the community.

The situation may be challenging, but the community remains united in their determination to overcome the hardships brought on by Hurricane Idalia.

Throughout the day, individuals have also been utilizing the showers and bathrooms provided on-site, giving them a semblance of normalcy during these trying times. Alexis, a local resident, expressed her family's ongoing struggle and hope for a brighter future.

"I think we're kind of winging it at this point, we are doing the best we can with what we got. You know, we're looking for generators or any type of resource that will help us with our home life to make it easier for us to survive during this horrible time," Alexis explained.

With power not expected to be restored for at least two weeks, these facilities provide much-needed respite and a sense of normalcy for residents like Alexis.