Distribution centers providing water, food for Live Oak neighbors after Idalia

Hurricane Idalia left several residents without power, some said they'd be without it for weeks.

LIVE OAK, Fla. — High winds from Hurricane Idalia has left several people without power in Live Oak.

Several food and water distribution centers have been set up around Suwannee County to provide water and food for neighbors in need.

Find the list of distribution centers below:

Suwannee Riverside Elementary School, 1625 Walker Ave. SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Suwannee County Coliseum, 1302 11th St. SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School, 26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, hot meals, hot showers and bathrooms will be provided at the Suwannee Middle School bus loop, located at 1730 SW Walker Ave. in Live Oak.

Several residents took advantage of the water and food distribution at the Coliseum point of distribution, including George Sage.

“I was stocked up on water and stuff, but I didn’t think of a week of being without power, so we were only stocked up for only a couple days," Sage said.

Sage was able to get out his home, even with power lines down in his yard, but some weren't able to.

“I cannot get my car out, I don’t know what I’m going to do," Alyce Player said.

Player has power lines and trees on top of her car.

“I’ve been through a lot of hurricanes, I’ve been here over 30 something years but, this is the worst," Player said. "It started sounding like a train coming through their for a minute and then my shed that covered my pump all of a sudden got picked up and moved and it’s destroyed."

Player has a friend helping her with water and a hot shower in which is a part of simple things people in Live Oak have become desperate for no thanks to Idalia.