SJSO: One dead after crash involving 3 cars in St. Johns County

Deputies say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. around the area of St. Johns Parkway and CR-210.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in St. Johns County involving three vehicles, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A witness tells First Coast News that the driver of a gray pickup truck was traveling northbound on St. Johns Parkway and crossed the median for an unknown reason. He says it hit a tree and slammed into the front driver side of a red car, which was traveling southbound next to him.

The red car then slammed into the driver's side of another vehicle.

The witness says the driver of the red car had to be extricated and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The medical helicopter landed at the scene but left without taking any patient with them.