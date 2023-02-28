'I don't want it in my backyard': Oceanway neighbor raises concerns about proposed Chick-fil-A next to her home

Jacksonville city council member, Reggie Gaffney Jr., said Chick-Fil-A is willing to meet with him and neighbors about the proposed restaurant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in the Oceanway neighborhood will have a chance to meet with Chick-fil-A representatives.

Late last week, close to 100 people showed up to a town hall meeting to discuss concerns about a proposed Chick-fil-A next to the North Creek subdivision and across the street from First Coast High School.

Jacksonville city council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. told First Coast News he along with five neighbors plan to meet with the fast-food company next week.

Tracy Terry is one of those neighbors. Terry and her husband, Alan, live across the street from the proposed restaurant.

"I love Chick-fil-A. I love to go there and eat I just don't want it in my backyard I don't want it in my backyard I don't want to lean out of my window and take my order." Terry said.

A preliminary outline of the proposed Chick-fil-A provided by the City of Jacksonville shows the restaurant entrance and exit right in front of the Terry's home.

"In our neighborhood, a lot of regular traffic comes through but think about if that Chick-fil-A goes over there it's going to be triple the traffic coming through this neighborhood." Terry said.

Property value concerns, potential congestion, and safety are all top of mind for the Terry family and their North Creek subdivision neighbors.

District 7 council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. created a committee of neighbors to meet with Chick-fil-A. Tracy hopes the fast-food giant will listen to their concerns.

"They could just think about the impact it will have on us with the value of our home going down." Terry said.