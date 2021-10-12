Serious injuries reported after truck full of coconuts overturns on I-95 near Baymeadows

The box truck overturned on it's side, trapping the three occupants and spilling coconuts all over the right shoulder of the roadway, FHP says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *UPDATE: All lanes are now open, but there are still workers in the area.

A man has serious injuries after a crash involving a truck carrying coconuts in the Baymeadows area Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened at 4 a.m. on I-95 NB at Baymeadows Road when a box truck transporting coconuts was rear ended by a sleeping driver in a Rav4.

The box truck overturned on it's side, trapping the three occupants and spilling coconuts all over the right shoulder of the roadway, FHP says. The 36-year-old driver of the coconut truck suffered serious injuries.

Everyone else involved only suffered minor injuries, troopers say.

FHP says the 24-year-old sleeping driver was cited for careless driving.