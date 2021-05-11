First Coast Foodies: Get your sweet tooth ready at Say So Sweets Filipino Hawaiian bakery

If you're looking for your new favorite Filipino Hawaiian bakery, well why didn't you just say so?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies, get your sweet tooth ready!

Stop by Say So Sweets at 11757 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

"We specialize in many Hawaiian Filipino products all the way from our ube items, ube breads, cakes, cookies, as well as our Filipino baked goods," said owner Florence Bermudes.

You may have tasted their treats at Marianas Grinds, their sister restaurant that Bermudes co-owns. Now you can get the full bakery experience.

"Walking in and smelling the fresh baked bread," Bermudes said. "It's just like, oh, just delicious. You get full already."

One of Bermudes' favorite items to make is their cakes, like the ube cake.

"It's our signature cake that we make here," she said. "Ube is a purple yam, just lightly sweetened."

Bermudes also loves making their Hawaiian breads and pandesal. To wash it down, try a sweet treat that's loaded up, called a mahalo halo.

The mahalo halo has about a dozen ingredients in it, including crushed ice, condensed milk, condensed ube, coconut strands and fruit on top.

Their shop is sweet, but they've also got the meat.

"Our sio poa, which is a Filipino steamed bun bread filled with meat," Bermudes said.

Also try a musubi mini Hawaiian sushi sandwich.