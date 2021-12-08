Publix places purchase limits on more holiday staples due to ongoing shortages

Christmas is almost here, and Publix is placing restrictions on holiday related goods like pie crust, coconut flakes, frozen hash browns and even coffee creamer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even more items have been added to a growing list of purchase limits at Publix Supermarket stores across the country.

Prior to Thanksgiving, you may have noticed shelves looking a bit bare as the country continues to battle ongoing supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An increased holiday demand forced Publix Supermarkets establish purchase limits for certain items like plastic plates, gravy, cutlery, bacon, toilet paper, and more.

Now, Christmas is almost here, and Publix is placing restrictions on holiday related goods like pie crust, coconut flakes, frozen hash browns and even coffee creamer.

"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," said a representative for Publix in an earlier statement to First Coast News. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."

New items added to the purchase limit list:

Coconut flakes

Dairy whipping cream

Half & half creamers

Frozen pie shells

Frozen hashbrowns

Canola, vegetable and corn oil

Additional items on the list:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (capri sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs) and

Refrigerated pet food.

Additionally, customers are limited to buying ten (10) individual cans or pouches of canned cat food in individual cans and pouches.