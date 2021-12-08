Publix places purchase limits on more holiday staples due to ongoing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even more items have been added to a growing list of purchase limits at Publix Supermarket stores across the country.
Prior to Thanksgiving, you may have noticed shelves looking a bit bare as the country continues to battle ongoing supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An increased holiday demand forced Publix Supermarkets establish purchase limits for certain items like plastic plates, gravy, cutlery, bacon, toilet paper, and more.
Now, Christmas is almost here, and Publix is placing restrictions on holiday related goods like pie crust, coconut flakes, frozen hash browns and even coffee creamer.
"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," said a representative for Publix in an earlier statement to First Coast News. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."
New items added to the purchase limit list:
- Coconut flakes
- Dairy whipping cream
- Half & half creamers
- Frozen pie shells
- Frozen hashbrowns
- Canola, vegetable and corn oil
Additional items on the list:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type juices (capri sun)
- Canned cat food (variety packs) and
- Refrigerated pet food.
Additionally, customers are limited to buying ten (10) individual cans or pouches of canned cat food in individual cans and pouches.
Are you noticing supply shortages of an item not listed at your local supermarket? Email News@Firstcoastnews.com