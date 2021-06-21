Lamppost goes through truck's windshield after crash in Downtown Jacksonville

The truck traveled under a bridge on Bay Street with its back raised, causing it to hit the bridge and overturn, according to a witness of the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pictures of an overturned truck in Downtown Jacksonville showed a lamppost coming out of the windshield.

The truck traveled under a bridge on Bay Street with its back raised, causing it to hit the bridge and overturn, according to a witness of the crash. The truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

The driver had minor injuries, the witness said.

The holes in the truck's windshield came from bystanders who broke it to turn the vehicle off, the witness explained.