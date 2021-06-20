1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Hillcrest area

The crash happened at the intersection of Cassat Avenue and Yerkes Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash Sunday morning in the Hillcrest area.

When first responders arrived, they found one person was trapped inside.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Cassat Ave and Yerkes street…S14 is on scene advising one person is trapped. The person was later extracted from the vehicle with serious injuries, JFRD said.

One person died in the crash while two others were taken to the hospital, according to the JFRD.

A downed powerline was also reported by the JFRD. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.