Driver hit, killed elderly woman on Kings Road, 45th Jacksonville pedestrian killed this year

The crash happened on the same block as a senior community living center. One resident says he is scared to cross the road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers say the driver of a red sedan hit and killed an elderly woman on the intersection of Kings Road and Spire Avenue. The car has visible damage to the front windshield.

The woman died at the scene.

This happened on the same block as Edward Waters University and a senior community living center. JSO Lt. Nissam Mana says the driver is cooperating with officers and they are working to identify the woman who was killed.

This is the 45th person to be hit and killed by car in Jacksonville in 2021 alone, according to Mana. This makes 174 traffic fatalities in Duval this year as well.

Dr. Nathaniel Carter, a resident of that senior living center, says he is afraid to cross the street.

"The whole situation is really very hazardous," Carter said. "I’m surprised no more accidents haven’t happened here because of the speed.”

The busy road was blocked off during rush hour. People waiting for the bus stared in shock.

“My advice to any and all, especially the seniors who live here, be very cautious crossing Kings Road," Carter warned. "Because these people fly by here and they’re not really watching pedestrians.”

Lt. Mana says the driver has not been charged and depending on what they find, there is a chance there will be no charges. They are investigating the circumstances.

"We are trying to determine whether she was trying to cross the roadway or whether she stepped on the street," Mana explained. "So all of that we are still looking at it to really determine who is at fault.”