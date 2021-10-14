Second crash in 2 days at Green Cove Springs construction site

A school bus was turning left onto Russell Road from Hands Drive when it crashed into a parked construction truck, an FHP report says.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Clay County district school bus crash is the second time in two days a crash has taken place at the same intersection in a Middleburg construction zone.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was driving northeast on Hands Drive, south of Russell Road. A construction work truck was parked at the stop sign on Hands Drive at the intersection when the school bus turned left onto Russell Road, the report says.

During the turn, the right rear of the school bus crashed into the left of the parked construction truck.

There were two 13-year-old girls on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one, including the 71-year-old male driver, was hurt. The work truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Early Tuesday morning, a 50-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the same intersection. A report from FHP says the car was driving east on Russell Road when it entered the construction area for an unknown reason and crashed into several construction barrels and then into the back of a large excavator. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.