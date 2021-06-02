JFRD: Multiple people injured in crash on I-295 at Dunn Avenue

The crash happened on the northbound I-295 off-ramp to Dunn Avenue, according to a tweet by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent just before 9 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on I-295 near Dunn Avenue.

There are multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including one that is flipped, the JFRD said.

Multiple people are injured in the crash, according to the JFRD. One of the injuries is critical, and the person is en route to the hospital.

The ramp onto I-295 is closed at this time, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident on I-295 north off ramp to Dunn Ave involving multiple cars with one car flipped... there are multiple injuries some being serious... avoid the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 3, 2021