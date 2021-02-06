Man killed after being hit by SUV on Beach Blvd., victim is Jacksonville's 100th traffic-related death in 2021

The crash happened on Beach Boulevard at Eve Drive, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross Beach Boulevard near Southside Blvd., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 2:24 p.m., a black SUV was changing lanes while traveling on Beach Boulevard when a pedestrian ran in front of the vehicle and was hit, JSO said.

The pedestrian, identified as a man in his mid-50s, died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators do not believe alcohol, drugs or distracted driving were factors in the crash. Rather, the preliminary investigation suggests the crash was caused by the man illegally crossing the road where there was not a crosswalk, police said.

"I just want to remind pedestrians and bicyclists, you need to be aware of the traffic, traffic laws [and] pedestrian laws. Cross at intersections, do not cross these streets, especially busy ones like Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard," Lt. Rich Buoy said. "You can't do that."