Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Argyle Forest area

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchant's Gate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash with an SUV in the Argyle Forest area.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchant's Gate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist ran a red light traveling west on Argyle Forest and collided with the side of the SUV, which was turning left on a green light, police said.

First responders took the motorcyclist to the hospital where he later died.