JFRD: Nine children sent to hospital after crash involving school bus on Jacksonville's Westside

JFRD says the crash happened at 103rd St. and Ricker Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working a traffic crash Thursday on the Westside involving a school bus and several injured students.

JFRD says the crash happened at 103rd St. and Ricker Road prior to 2:30 p.m.

JFRD says nine children on a school bus were taken to the hospital after the crash.

All the injuries are minor, officials say.

JFRD says that the crash involves a single car vs. a school bus. It's unknown how the crash occurred.