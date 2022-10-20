JFRD: Nine children sent to hospital after crash involving school bus on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working a traffic crash Thursday on the Westside involving a school bus and several injured students.
JFRD says the crash happened at 103rd St. and Ricker Road prior to 2:30 p.m.
JFRD says nine children on a school bus were taken to the hospital after the crash.
All the injuries are minor, officials say.
JFRD says that the crash involves a single car vs. a school bus. It's unknown how the crash occurred.
This is a developing story.