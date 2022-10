Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 207 just east of Interstate 95.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the pedestrian pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The roadway is partially blocked for investigation, FHP says.