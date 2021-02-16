Watch Live: All I-95 southbound lanes blocked due to crash with injuries in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the crash, which involved injuries, took place near mile 318, just south of State Road 16.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Drivers heading south on Interstate 95 should prepare for delays due to a crash with injuries blocking all southbound lanes in St. Johns County Tuesday evening.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says all three southbound lanes are closed, calling the crash "serious." While the lanes are blocked, some traffic is being allowed to pass on the shoulder.

The crash took place just before 5 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 218, which is just south of the State Road 16 exit. Traffic is being rerouted to SR-16, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route if possible.