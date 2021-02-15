Crash with injuries shuts down Merrill Road eastbound lanes in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said traffic was being diverted to Woolery Drive Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers in Arlington should expect delays and seek a different route if you're taking Merrill Road, due to a crash with injuries shutting down the eastbound lanes of Merrill at Hartsfield Road Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash with injuries in the area. Traffic will be diverted to Woolery Drive, the sheriff's office said in a traffic alert.

The crash happened right around the corner from Merrill Road Elementary School.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the injuries involved.

We will continue to update this developing story.