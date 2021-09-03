FHP looking for vehicle involved in crash with school bus in Putnam County

The bus driver was unable to determine the make and model of the other car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle involved in a crash involving a school bus that reportedly left the scene on Monday.

FHP says an unknown blue vehicle was stationary and stopped on the grass shoulder on State Road 100 just east of Orange Park Avenue around 5 p.m.

Around the same time, a school bus was traveling eastbound on SR-100.

FHP says the blue vehicle entered the eastbound travel lane at a slow rate of speed right in front of the bus. The bus then crashed into the back of the vehicle which fled the scene.

The bus driver was unable to determine the make and model of the other car.