JSO looking for truck, driver involved in hit-and-run crash on Monument Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a hit and run crash with serious injuries.

Police say on Feb. 1 officers responded to the area of 1200 Monument Road.

Deputies say a silver pickup truck hit a person riding a scooter and did not stop to render aid to the victim, who was ejected.

Police are hoping to locate the truck and the driver involved.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.