Man charged with DUI after crashing into Baker County patrol car, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who crashed into the rear of a marked Baker County Sheriff's Office patrol car over the weekend has been identified by police.

James Lanham, 27, of Sanderson was charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and driving on a suspended license as a result of the incident.

On Friday night around 11:41 p.m., troopers say a 1999 Oldsmobile, was traveling south on SR.121 at CR.23C in Baker County.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle struck the rear of a marked Baker County Sheriff's Office patrol car that was blocking the roadway at a previous crash scene.

The FHP report says the patrol car was unoccupied at the time it was struck, and the driver of Oldsmobile sustained no injuries.