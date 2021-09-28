Here's how to register to vote in Florida, Georgia on National Registration Day

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is helping make sure people in the Urban Core have the chance to exercise their right to vote.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 is National Voter Registration Day. Do you know how to make sure you're registered to vote?

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is helping make sure people in the Urban Core have the chance to exercise their right to vote, a freedom that Community Activist Ben Frazier calls a vital part of the democratic process.

National Voter Registration Day is a civic holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September each year. Volunteers and organizations across the country will take to the streets to get people registered.

"We want to make sure people know the importance of voting, whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent," Frazier said. “This is what the civil rights movement was founded on – a significant day over a significant issue that is still so very important today.”

There will be a voter registration drive all day long Tuesday at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at Myrtle Avenue North and Kings Road. There will be a DJ on site playing music for entertainment, along with hot dogs and Italian ice to snack on.

Northside Coalition members will be waving signs and telling people about the importance of voting.

Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday since it was first observed in 2012, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

In Florida, you can register to vote online. You just need your Florida driver license or identification card and your Social Security number. The deadline to register is 29 days before an upcoming election.

You can also learn more about registering to vote locally by visiting your county's supervisor of elections website:

In Georgia, you can also register to vote online. You must have a valid driver's license or state-issued ID card with a signature on file with the Georgia Department of Driver Services. If you do not have one, you will have to manually submit a paper registration.